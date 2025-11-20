Gujarat farmer dies by suicide after digital arrest scam by fake ATS officer

AHMEADABAD: A 65-year-old farmer from Gujarat’s Vadodara district died by suicide after being trapped in a terrifying digital arrest scam by cyber fraudsters posing as Delhi Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officers.

The scammers subjected him to a day-long barrage of threats over a fabricated Rs 40-crore fraud case, leaving his family shattered and demanding strict police action as Dabhoi police launch a full investigation.

A chilling and possibly first-of-its-kind case of a farmer driven to suicide after being trapped in a digital arrest scam has jolted the Kayavarohan area of Vadodara district.

The victim, 65-year-old Atulbhai Hirabhai Patel, a resident of Kaka Ramna Phalia, was allegedly hunted, harassed and psychologically crushed by fraudsters who posed as Delhi ATS officers and claimed he was embroiled in a ₹40-crore bank fraud investigation.

The nightmare began when cyber criminals allegedly called Atulbhai repeatedly, warning him that the “Anti-Terrorist Squad” was watching him and probing his alleged involvement in a massive financial crime.

The callers, switching between WhatsApp voice and video calls every few minutes, allegedly declared him “digitally arrested”, instructing him not to leave the house and to remain constantly available.

Fear reportedly consumed him. Pressure mounted. Silence tightened. And by Monday at 5 am, the farmer swallowed poison.