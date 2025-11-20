Gujarat principal dies of heart attack after weeks of relentless BLO workload

His daughter Shilpa Parmar, speaking with a trembling voice, detailed his punishing routine. “For the last fifteen days, because of BLO duty, my father was travelling more than 94 km every day. He used to leave at dawn, finish his work at Navapura and return by 6.30 or 7 pm. Yesterday too he reached home on time. He had tea and then went to my uncle’s house because our home has no network. He entered voter data till late night,” she said, linking each task to the weight building over him.

She added that he came home around 11.30 pm, exhausted but determined. “My sister and I were studying. He told us to sleep. When I asked if he had eaten, he said no… and went to bed. He always woke up at 5 am. But today he didn’t. We tried waking him, but he didn’t move. He passed away because of the workload of BLO duty.”

Rameshbhai’s cousin Narendrabhai confirmed the crushing workload, saying the teacher worked until late at his house due to poor network and had been burdened by heavy voter list duties for ten days.

By dawn, the strain had claimed him. When he failed to wake up, the family rushed him to a private hospital in Bayad in their own car, but the doctor declared him dead on arrival, citing a heart attack.

Kheda District Primary Education Officer Paresh Vaghela called the teacher’s sudden death sad and shocking, saying initial reports indicate a heart attack.

As investigators gather more information, Rameshbhai’s death stands as a stark reminder of how excessive administrative pressure can push dedicated public servants beyond human limits, leaving behind unanswered questions and a grieving village.