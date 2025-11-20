Hemant Soren govt to mark first anniversary with 8,000 teacher appointments across Jharkhand

RANCHI: Hemant Soren government will mark one year in office with one of the largest recruitment drives in the state, with the highest number of appointments being made in the education sector.

According to officials, a total of 8,000 assistant teachers will be appointed across the government primary and middle schools. The event carries symbolic significance, as Chief Minister Hemant Soren had taken oath for his third term on November 28, 2024, at the same Morhabadi Grounds in a grand ceremony where the appointment letters will be distributed among successful candidates.

As per the notification issued by the Cabinet Coordination Department, the Chief Minister will distribute appointment letters to successful candidates selected for positions that include Assistant Teachers, Dental Doctors, Sericulture Experts and several other posts.

Out of these, Palamu district will receive the highest number of appointments, with 779 teachers getting their joining letters. These include 396 teachers for Classes 1 to 5, 81 language teachers, 37 mathematics and science teachers, and 265 social science teachers.