India pitches solar as lifeline for vulnerable island nations at COP30

BELEM: Calling for coordinated global efforts to strengthen energy security for Small Island Developing States, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has highlighted solar power as a tool of “transformation and social revolution.”

Speaking at the High-Level Ministerial Leadership Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) SIDS Platform on Wednesday, Yadav also underlined India’s support to island nations through ISA and pointed to the country’s rapid expansion in clean energy.

The Small Island Developing States (SIDS) face “unique vulnerabilities” due to their dependence on imported fossil fuels, climate-related disruptions and fragile infrastructure,” Yadav said as he stressed that collective action is essential to scale affordable, clean and resilient energy systems.

The ISA SIDS Platform aims to create a digital and financial ecosystem to ease access to solar technologies through standardised procurement, blended finance and local capacity building.

The High-Level Ministerial Leadership Session, held on the sidelines of UNFCCC COP30 here, brought together Ministers and senior representatives from SIDS and member nations of the ISA.