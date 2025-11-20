J&K police’s special investigation agency raids Kashmir Times office in Jammu

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday morning carried out searches at the head office of Kashmir Times newspaper, one of the oldest newspapers of Jammu and Kashmir, in Jammu.

Sources said a team of SIA officials arrived at the Residency Road area of Jammu in the early morning today and conducted searches in the two-storey head office of Kashmir Times.

The SIA officials were assisted by J&K police personnel, who laid the outer cordon of the building.

The searches were carried out in connection with FIR No. 02 of 2025 registered under Section 13 of the Unlawful Act for allegedly propagating content detrimental to the sovereignty of the country and a threat to public law and order.

Sources said the team thoroughly searched the documents and digital devices in the Kashmir Times office.

The Srinagar office of Kashmir Times at Press Enclave was sealed by the administration in 2020.

Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin had moved the Supreme Court after Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, against the clampdown on the internet.