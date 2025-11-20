Korean lawmaker’s ‘Vande Mataram’ performance captivates audience at WAVES Film Bazaar inauguration

NEW DELHI: A soulful rendition of Vande Mataram by Jaewon Kim, a member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, mesmerised attendees at the inauguration ceremony of the WAVES Film Bazaar, South Asia’s global film market and a significant feature of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan, Secretary of the Ministry Sanjay Jaju, Festival Director Shekhar Kapur and renowned actor Anupam Kher were in attendance.

Kim also applauded the organisers for their commitment and consistency since the first edition of the festival, expressing hopes for active collaboration between India and Korea.

Held annually alongside the prestigious film festival, the Film Bazaar, now rebranded as the WAVES Film Bazaar, serves as a global meeting point for filmmakers, producers, sales agents, festival programmers and distributors seeking creative and financial partnerships.

In his opening remarks, Jaju described WAVES Film Bazaar as the “natural and fitting beginning” to IFFI’s celebrations. He called it a “complete ecosystem of screenings, masterclasses, and technology showcases,” and emphasised how the new identity of WAVES aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of “converting art into commerce.”