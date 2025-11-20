Korean lawmaker’s ‘Vande Mataram’ performance captivates audience at WAVES Film Bazaar inauguration

NEW DELHI: A soulful rendition of Vande Mataram by Jaewon Kim, a member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, mesmerised attendees at the inauguration ceremony of the WAVES Film Bazaar, South Asia’s global film market and a significant feature of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan, Secretary of the Ministry Sanjay Jaju, Festival Director Shekhar Kapur and renowned actor Anupam Kher were in attendance.
Kim also applauded the organisers for their commitment and consistency since the first edition of the festival, expressing hopes for active collaboration between India and Korea.
Held annually alongside the prestigious film festival, the Film Bazaar, now rebranded as the WAVES Film Bazaar, serves as a global meeting point for filmmakers, producers, sales agents, festival programmers and distributors seeking creative and financial partnerships.
In his opening remarks, Jaju described WAVES Film Bazaar as the “natural and fitting beginning” to IFFI’s celebrations. He called it a “complete ecosystem of screenings, masterclasses, and technology showcases,” and emphasised how the new identity of WAVES aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of “converting art into commerce.”
He also highlighted what he described as the world’s first e-marketplace for filmmakers and stressed that WAVES is “connecting creators and countries, making India a meeting point for global collaboration.”
He noted the wide array of curated projects, cash grants and structured feedback processes, while also spotlighting India’s first-ever AI Film Festival and Hackathon as essential steps towards embracing the future of cinematic technology.
Murugan spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India to emerge as a global hub of film production. Calling it a “bridge between creators and producers,” he praised the platform for empowering young voices and new storytellers, noting the participation of 124 new creators in the bazaar this year and reaffirming its role in taking Indian culture and content to the world.
The inaugural ceremony was also attended by celebrated filmmaker Nandamuri Balakrishna, Advisor to Waves Bazaar Jerome Paillard, Australian film director Garth Davis and the Managing Director of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), Prakash Magdum.
Formerly known as Film Bazaar, the initiative was launched by NFDC in 2007 and has since grown into South Asia’s most influential film market, officials said.
The Bazaar brings together an expansive selection of more than 300 film projects across its curated verticals, including the Screenwriters’ Lab, Market Screenings, Viewing Room library and the Co-Production Market. The Co-Production Market features 22 feature films and five documentaries, while the WAVES Film Bazaar Recommends section presents 22 remarkable films across multiple formats. Delegations from more than seven countries and film incentive showcases from over ten Indian states further enrich the platform.
A dedicated Tech Pavilion at the venue offers a dynamic space for exploring cutting-edge VFX, CGI, animation and digital production tools. Adding to the forward-looking spirit of the event, this year also marks the introduction of the CinemAI Hackathon, organised in collaboration with LTIMindtree, inviting creators to experiment with AI-driven storytelling, certification processes and anti-piracy innovations.
“With its seamless blend of creativity, technology, and global exchange, the WAVES Film Bazaar sets the stage for vibrant collaboration and discovery, reaffirming India’s role as a dynamic hub for cinematic ideas and international partnerships,” officials added.