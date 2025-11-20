Leopard menace intensifies in Uttarakhand as 48 dangerous felines held in rescue centres

DEHRADUN: Wildlife activity in the diverse and heavily forested state of Uttarakhand, which spans 54,483 square kilometres, is increasingly dominated by the threat posed by leopards, authorities confirm.

While tiger populations are surveyed every four years jointly by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Wildlife Institute of India, accurate census data for leopards remains elusive, though officials estimate the population at roughly 1,200.

However, recent trends indicate a significant escalation in leopard aggression, leading to some animals being classified as man-eaters. This increased ferocity has resulted in 48 leopards currently being held in four state rescue centres across Uttarakhand.

The fear generated by these predators is widespread, affecting nearly every region of the state. In addition to the captured man-eaters, officials are actively trapping leopards observed near populated areas and relocating them to remote, dense forest reserves in an attempt to prevent their return to human settlements.