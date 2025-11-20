Leopard menace intensifies in Uttarakhand as 48 dangerous felines held in rescue centres

DEHRADUN: Wildlife activity in the diverse and heavily forested state of Uttarakhand, which spans 54,483 square kilometres, is increasingly dominated by the threat posed by leopards, authorities confirm.
While tiger populations are surveyed every four years jointly by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Wildlife Institute of India, accurate census data for leopards remains elusive, though officials estimate the population at roughly 1,200.
However, recent trends indicate a significant escalation in leopard aggression, leading to some animals being classified as man-eaters. This increased ferocity has resulted in 48 leopards currently being held in four state rescue centres across Uttarakhand.
The fear generated by these predators is widespread, affecting nearly every region of the state. In addition to the captured man-eaters, officials are actively trapping leopards observed near populated areas and relocating them to remote, dense forest reserves in an attempt to prevent their return to human settlements.
Data on wildlife attacks consistently show leopards responsible for the majority of incidents affecting local residents. The animals are reportedly venturing into human habitations with the same frequency as domestic livestock.
"The rising number of attacks is a major challenge and a source of significant concern for residents," noted a senior Forest Department official.
According to Dr Vivek Pandey, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF), only those leopards confirmed as man-eaters are being permanently housed in the rescue facilities.
"Leopards active near human settlements that have not been declared man-eaters are captured and released into distant, dense forests," Dr Pandey explained. "The clear intention behind this is to ensure they do not return to the area from which they were captured."
The inherent skills of the leopard contribute to its success as a predator, according to wildlife experts. Wildlife expert and former Forest Department Deputy Director Ranganath Pandey offered a concise profile of the leopard’s characteristics to this newspaper.
Behaviourally, Pandey highlighted their versatility. "They are excellent climbers, swimmers, and hunters," he stated, adding that their nocturnal activity, combined with keen senses and stealth, makes them formidable predators.