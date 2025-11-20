Ludhiana police busts 'multi-state gangster-terror module'; accused critically injured in 'encounter'

CHANDIGARH: Police in Punjab's Ludhiana on Thursday claimed they have busted a "multi-state gangster-terror module," allegedly backed by Pakistan's spy agency ISI, following an exchange of fire in which two accused were injured.

One of the accused was critically injured, officials said.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the two had opened fire when they were intercepted in Ludhiana following information that they were roaming in the area.

Two grenades and five sophisticated pistols were among the items seized from them.

According to police, the duo was tasked with throwing grenades at designated places to cause unrest.

In a post on X, the Ludhiana police said, "In a major breakthrough, Ludhiana Police busted Pakistan's ISI-backed multi-state gangster-terror Module; links with Lawrence Bishnoi gang uncovered. Two shot at, one critically injured."