Naxalites quitting path of violence, joining mainstream of development: President Murmu

AMBIKAPUR: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that Naxalites across the country have been giving up the path of violence and joining the mainstream.

Coordinated efforts by the Centre and state governments will make the elimination of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) possible, she said.

Addressing a ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ event in Ambikapur, the headquarters of Surguja district in Chhattisgarh, she said, tribal communities must move forward step by step along with other social groups.

“People (Naxalites) have been abandoning the path of Left-Wing Extremism and joining the mainstream of development in Chhattisgarh as well as across the country. With the coordinated efforts of the Central and state governments, the elimination of LWE will become possible,” the President said.

The Centre and states have been jointly taking steps to achieve this goal, she said, calling the efforts “a very satisfying change”.

More than 1,65,000 participants took part in the recently held Bastar Olympics, which was a matter of great joy, she said.

“I am confident that by following the ideals of tribal heroes, the residents of Chhattisgarh will make an invaluable contribution to building a strong, self-reliant, and Viksit Bharat (Developed India),” she said.

Murmu said, “…Women are the foundation of society, and when they progress, society moves forward…”