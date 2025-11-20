NCPCR rescues over 2,300 children in six months, calls for stronger monitoring and awareness

ITANAGAR: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has said that in the past six months, it disposed of around 26,000 cases and rescued more than 2,300 children across the country.

Division head for Juvenile Justice, POCSO and special cells of NCPCR, Paresh Shah, however, said that child rights violations are not mere statistics and each case represents a story of a child and a family.

Effective action by officials determines not only the lives of children but the future of the country, he said.

Shah stated that both the Central and state governments are committed to safeguarding every child in Arunachal Pradesh, but stressed that strong laws alone are not enough without robust monitoring, awareness and coordinated enforcement.

The assertion came during a state-level conference on gaps and challenges in the implementation of key child rights legislations held here recently.

