Nineteen years and counting: Nitish’s unbroken grip on Bihar

On Thursday, Nitish Kumar achieved yet another rare political milestone, becoming Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister, despite his party repeatedly finishing as the second-largest partner in both the Mahagathbandhan and NDA alliances in recent times.

With this latest swearing-in, he joins the group of India’s ten longest-serving chief ministers—a list long dominated by political stalwarts such as Sikkim’s Pawan Kumar Chamling and Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik.

Chamling served as chief minister for 25 years, while Patnaik has held office for 24 years. West Bengal’s Jyoti Basu governed for more than 23 years, and Arunachal Pradesh’s Gegong Apang for over 22 years. Mizoram’s Lal Thanhawla also crossed the 22-year mark, while Himachal Pradesh’s Virbhadra Singh served more than 21 years. Tripura’s Manik Sarkar held office for 19 years.

Nitish Kumar, similarly, has now completed roughly 19 years as Bihar’s chief minister. Tamil Nadu’s M. Karunanidhi served for more than 18 years, and Punjab’s Parkash Singh Badal is also credited with over 18 years in office.

In Bihar, however, what distinguishes Nitish Kumar most is his repeated return to the top post, even after shifting between alliances.

While Prime Minister Modi promotes the mantra of ‘Sabka Vikas’ with ‘Sabka Saath’ through ‘Sabka Prayas’, Nitish Kumar is often described as ‘Sabka CM’. Political observers in the state believe this contributes to his steady influence among minority voters. He has again included a Muslim minister in his cabinet, and the JD(U) fielded four Muslim candidates in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections.