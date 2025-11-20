Northeast’s tribal councils step up demand for reforms of Constitution's Sixth Schedule

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, the tribal autonomous councils of the Northeast on Thursday stepped up the demand for reforms of the Constitution’s Sixth Schedule.
Additionally, Assam’s Bodo leaders raised the pitch for complete implementation of the historic Bodo Peace Accord of 2020 signed with the Centre.
The Northeast has ten tribal autonomous councils – three each in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and one in Tripura – under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
A national seminar, organised by All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi, brought together the councils, constitutional experts, parliamentarians and organisations from across the Northeast to place a united appeal before the Centre for the Sixth Schedule reforms.
Speaking at the seminar, ABSU president Dipen Boro said the amendments linked to Article 280 and the Sixth Schedule decide how the councils receive funds, exercise powers and plan development.
“They influence village councils, municipal structures and the responsibilities given to institutions in Bodoland and other Sixth Schedule areas. The Bodo Accord of 2020 promised a stronger council with wider subjects, improved financial autonomy and clear mechanisms for rehabilitation and development. Some clauses have progressed, while others remain incomplete, including full council restructuring, village bodies, land rights and the use of the Special Development Package,” he said.
Stating that review meetings have been held several times with senior officials, he said the next step must now come through Parliament.
“Through this seminar, we place a clear appeal to pass the amendment to Article 280 and the Sixth Schedule in the forthcoming winter session and complete the Accord within the timeline already committed,” he categorically stated.
Bodoland Territorial Council’s former Chief Executive Member and Bodo Accord signatory Pramod Boro gave an overview of the Bodo movement during which nearly 5,000 innocent lives were lost.
“The Bodo Accord is linked to that history; it holds the aspirations of families who accepted peace in the hope of a stable future. An accord cannot be treated like a campaign promise that fades after an election. It should be honoured as a commitment made to citizens,” he said.
“The document we signed in 2020 carries the imprint of sacrifice and trust…The accord of 2020 followed a period when the Prime Minister spoke of a new beginning in Bodoland, and people responded with faith. We are hopeful that the 125th Amendment Bill will be taken up in this Parliament session so that the constitutional side of the accord can progress, and the message from Bodoland and the Northeast can be respected in full,” he further stated.
Tripura minister Sukla Charan Noatia said, “In 2019, the Government of Tripura had approved and sent a proposal to the Centre for an upgraded Sixth Schedule arrangement. That proposal followed extensive discussions, and carried the expectations of our people, yet it remains pending. “
Meghalaya’s former Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council Chief Executive Member Titosstarwell Chyne lamented that Union home minister Amit Shah had given an assurance a year ago that the leaders of the autonomous district councils would be called for further discussions on Sixth Schedule reforms but the same was to yet to take place.