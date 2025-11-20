Northeast’s tribal councils step up demand for reforms of Constitution's Sixth Schedule

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, the tribal autonomous councils of the Northeast on Thursday stepped up the demand for reforms of the Constitution’s Sixth Schedule.

Additionally, Assam’s Bodo leaders raised the pitch for complete implementation of the historic Bodo Peace Accord of 2020 signed with the Centre.

The Northeast has ten tribal autonomous councils – three each in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and one in Tripura – under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

A national seminar, organised by All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi, brought together the councils, constitutional experts, parliamentarians and organisations from across the Northeast to place a united appeal before the Centre for the Sixth Schedule reforms.

Speaking at the seminar, ABSU president Dipen Boro said the amendments linked to Article 280 and the Sixth Schedule decide how the councils receive funds, exercise powers and plan development.

“They influence village councils, municipal structures and the responsibilities given to institutions in Bodoland and other Sixth Schedule areas. The Bodo Accord of 2020 promised a stronger council with wider subjects, improved financial autonomy and clear mechanisms for rehabilitation and development. Some clauses have progressed, while others remain incomplete, including full council restructuring, village bodies, land rights and the use of the Special Development Package,” he said.