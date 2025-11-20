NSA Ajit Doval calls for stronger regional security network

NEW DELHI: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Thursday underscored the “immense significance” of strengthening regional partnerships amid a “rapidly changing and challenging global security environment,” as he opened the NSA-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) in New Delhi.

Speaking to delegations from member-states the Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Seychelles present as an observer and Malaysia as a guest, Doval stressed that the CSC has become a critical platform since its establishment in 2020.

“Realising the growing importance of strengthening regional partnership amongst the countries of the Indian Ocean region, we came together… to reinforce cooperation in vital matters of security,” he said.

Framing the Indian Ocean as the “greatest shared heritage” of the region, Doval called for collective responsibility in ensuring its “stability, security, and safety.”

He highlighted threats ranging from maritime insecurity to emerging cyber risks, urging member-states to pool capacities and coordinate more closely.

“We also need to work together for the preservation and use of our common maritime heritage,” he added, reaffirming India’s commitment to deepening cooperation within the bloc.