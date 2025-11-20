NSA Ajit Doval calls for stronger regional security network

NEW DELHI: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Thursday underscored the “immense significance” of strengthening regional partnerships amid a “rapidly changing and challenging global security environment,” as he opened the NSA-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) in New Delhi.
Speaking to delegations from member-states the Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Seychelles present as an observer and Malaysia as a guest, Doval stressed that the CSC has become a critical platform since its establishment in 2020.
“Realising the growing importance of strengthening regional partnership amongst the countries of the Indian Ocean region, we came together… to reinforce cooperation in vital matters of security,” he said.
Framing the Indian Ocean as the “greatest shared heritage” of the region, Doval called for collective responsibility in ensuring its “stability, security, and safety.”
He highlighted threats ranging from maritime insecurity to emerging cyber risks, urging member-states to pool capacities and coordinate more closely.
“We also need to work together for the preservation and use of our common maritime heritage,” he added, reaffirming India’s commitment to deepening cooperation within the bloc.
The CSC, whose founding documents were signed in Colombo last convened in Mauritius in December 2023, a period Doval described as marked by “a sea of change” in regional security dynamics.
The 7th NSA meeting reviewed progress across the CSC’s key pillars: maritime safety and security; counter-terrorism and de-radicalisation; combating transnational organised crime; cyber security and protection of critical infrastructure; and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Delegates are expected to finalise a roadmap and action plan for 2026.
Bangladesh’s NSA, Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman, opened his remarks by condemning the recent blast in Delhi, offering condolences and reaffirming Dhaka’s commitment to a “stable, peaceful, secure, and prosperous” Indian Ocean. He stressed the need for regional actors to “navigate the complexities of emerging security challenges” through collective mechanisms like the CSC.