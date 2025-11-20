Panaji comes alive as IFFI 2025 opens with stunning cultural parade

PANAJI: In the presence of a huge gathering of cinephiles and noted filmmakers, the riverfront boulevard in Panaji on Thursday turned into the stage for the opening of the India International Film Festival (IFFI), with a grand cultural parade featuring floats from various states and leading production houses.

For the first time, vibrant cultural performances, where stories, music and characters came alive, were held on the city streets, replacing the traditional gala ceremony that typically showcased performances by big film actors.

The marching contingents were led by the state tableaus of Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Goa; presenting a vivid portrait of identity and imagination. Andhra Pradesh brought the charm of Visakhapatnam’s golden shores, the mystic valleys of Araku and the pulsating spirit of Tollywood. Haryana showcased a colourful fusion of folklore, theatre, culture and cinematic pride. Goa, the festival’s long-standing home, formed the emotional heart of the procession, celebrating its cosmopolitan warmth and timeless bond with world cinema.

Adding a historic dimension was the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) 50 years tableau; honouring five decades of nurturing filmmakers and fostering cinematic innovation across the nation.

Opening the parade with breathtaking energy was the Central Bureau of Communication’s “Bharat Ek Soor”, a spellbinding folk symphony featuring over a hundred artists from sixteen states.

The Governor of Goa Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who along with the chief minister Pramod Sawant flagged off the parade, praised the introduction of the parade adding that it brings the festival closer to the people in a refreshing new format.

“IFFI has always been more than a film festival. It is a meeting ground for ideas, stories and creative minds from around the world. It encourages young filmmakers, honours cinematic achievements and reinforces India's position in a global hub for film and creative industries,” said the Governor.

He added that IFFI continues to serve as a meaningful platform for creative exchange, new collaborations and the celebration of cinematic excellence and also lauded the efforts of the Sawant government for ensuring that the festival grows in scale, participation and public engagement every year.