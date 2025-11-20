Panaji comes alive as IFFI 2025 opens with stunning cultural parade

PANAJI: In the presence of a huge gathering of cinephiles and noted filmmakers, the riverfront boulevard in Panaji on Thursday turned into the stage for the opening of the India International Film Festival (IFFI), with a grand cultural parade featuring floats from various states and leading production houses.
For the first time, vibrant cultural performances, where stories, music and characters came alive, were held on the city streets, replacing the traditional gala ceremony that typically showcased performances by big film actors.
The marching contingents were led by the state tableaus of Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Goa; presenting a vivid portrait of identity and imagination. Andhra Pradesh brought the charm of Visakhapatnam’s golden shores, the mystic valleys of Araku and the pulsating spirit of Tollywood. Haryana showcased a colourful fusion of folklore, theatre, culture and cinematic pride. Goa, the festival’s long-standing home, formed the emotional heart of the procession, celebrating its cosmopolitan warmth and timeless bond with world cinema.
Adding a historic dimension was the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) 50 years tableau; honouring five decades of nurturing filmmakers and fostering cinematic innovation across the nation.
Opening the parade with breathtaking energy was the Central Bureau of Communication’s “Bharat Ek Soor”, a spellbinding folk symphony featuring over a hundred artists from sixteen states.
The Governor of Goa Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who along with the chief minister Pramod Sawant flagged off the parade, praised the introduction of the parade adding that it brings the festival closer to the people in a refreshing new format.
“IFFI has always been more than a film festival. It is a meeting ground for ideas, stories and creative minds from around the world. It encourages young filmmakers, honours cinematic achievements and reinforces India's position in a global hub for film and creative industries,” said the Governor.
He added that IFFI continues to serve as a meaningful platform for creative exchange, new collaborations and the celebration of cinematic excellence and also lauded the efforts of the Sawant government for ensuring that the festival grows in scale, participation and public engagement every year.
Present on the occasion were minister of state of information and broadcasting L Murugan, secretary Sanjay Jaju, noted actors Anupam Kher and Nandamuri Balakrishna. The Telugu film star Balakrishna was felicitated on the occasion to honour his completion of 50 years in Indian cinema.
Speaking on the occasion, Murugan said that the parade was the idea of his senior colleague in the ministry Ashwini Vaishnaw and Goa CM as they thought to organise the opening differently. He also remembered former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar, who brought the IFFI to the state and made it a permanent venue.
Sawant said that through the parade, Goa's culture and creativity are being celebrated for the first time at IFFI.
“Goa is once again celebrating cinema, the most powerful storytelling in the world...Goa is the perfect home for the festival as it has flourished here for more than two decades...Goa is India's most preferred shooting destination. This is not only because of Goa's scenic beauty, but it is the result of strong policy reforms like the film finance scheme up to 50 lakhs for the A category films, the revised film shooting rules for faster permission, and the single-window clearance is under process,” he said.
The CM further said that the government is committed to making Goa the global film production hub. “Goa is already providing the targeted financial assistance to support the filmmakers in making good cinema. We are reviving the more structured incentive model that matches the global film destination because we want the filmmakers to choose Goa not just as a beauty, but as the ease of work, efficiency and supportive system,” he added.
Earlier, at the sideline event of IFFI-- WAVES Film Bazaar, the member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Jaewon Kim mesmerised the attendees with a soulful rendition of Vande Mataram. Her recital drew a prolonged standing ovation. She was guest of honour at the function.