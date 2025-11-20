Prashant Kishor undertakes silent fast at Mahatma Gandhi's Ashram in Bihar

Chastened by his Jan Suraaj Party’s poor performance in the recent Bihar assembly polls, political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Monday began a day-long silent fast.

Kishor visited the Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran district, set up by Mahatma Gandhi about a century ago, for his "maun upvaas", according to a statement issued by the Jan Suraaj Party.

It was at this very spot, three years ago, that Kishor - who is known for his deep admiration for Mahatma Gandhi - began a 3,500-kilometre 'pada yatra', which later culminated in the creation of the Jan Suraaj Party on Gandhi Jayanti in 2024.

The 48-year-old, who was accompanied by party colleagues like state unit chief Manoj Bharti, paid floral tributes to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi before starting his "maun upvas".

