Protest over Sangai Festival turns tense amid ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Protestors on Thursday clashed with security forces outside the venue of the Sangai Festival in Imphal, a day before the tourism event was scheduled to begin, amid continuing ethnic tensions in Manipur.
The confrontation erupted when the protestors attempted to storm the festival’s main venue opposing the celebrations. Security personnel used tear gas and batons to restore order.
The protestors said the authorities should prioritise resolving the ethnic conflict and resettling internally displaced persons (IDPs) instead of going ahead with a tourism festival. The ethnic violence had earlier left more than 260 people dead and around 60,000 displaced.
The Meitei organisation, Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), said it had staged a mass agitation together with the IDPs and the people of Manipur against what it called the state administration’s unilateral decision to proceed with the Sangai Festival.
COCOMI condemned the “brutal and unprovoked actions of the security forces against peaceful protestors that resulted in injuries to several individuals.” One of its leaders was arrested by the police.
“Such excessive and targeted use of force upon civil society leaders is a clear violation of democratic norms and fundamental civic rights,” COCOMI said in a statement.
The organisation criticised the Governor-led administration operating under President’s Rule for “pushing forward an anti-people Sangai Festival 2025 without the consent, cooperation, or confidence of the people of Manipur.”
“At a time when thousands of our own people remain displaced, when normalcy is yet to be restored, and when the wounds of violence are still fresh, the state’s insistence on an extravagant festival is insensitive, misplaced, and against the wishes of the people,” COCOMI said.
It stated categorically that before any celebration took place, the state must restore the fundamental rights and freedom of movement of all citizens, ensure the safe return of all IDPs to their homes, re-establish peace and normalcy across the state, and stop all forms of coercion and suppression against civilian voices.
The organisation also called upon all citizens to join a mass sit-in demonstration on 21 November with the declarations: “we will not take part in the Sangai Festival 2025 and restore our fundamental rights before Sangai Festival.”