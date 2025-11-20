Protest over Sangai Festival turns tense amid ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Protestors on Thursday clashed with security forces outside the venue of the Sangai Festival in Imphal, a day before the tourism event was scheduled to begin, amid continuing ethnic tensions in Manipur.

The confrontation erupted when the protestors attempted to storm the festival’s main venue opposing the celebrations. Security personnel used tear gas and batons to restore order.

The protestors said the authorities should prioritise resolving the ethnic conflict and resettling internally displaced persons (IDPs) instead of going ahead with a tourism festival. The ethnic violence had earlier left more than 260 people dead and around 60,000 displaced.

The Meitei organisation, Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), said it had staged a mass agitation together with the IDPs and the people of Manipur against what it called the state administration’s unilateral decision to proceed with the Sangai Festival.

COCOMI condemned the “brutal and unprovoked actions of the security forces against peaceful protestors that resulted in injuries to several individuals.” One of its leaders was arrested by the police.