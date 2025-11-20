Punjab police to seek custody of Anmol Bishnoi after NIA interrogation

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab police will be seeking custody of deported gangster Anmol Bishnoi after the National Investigation Agency has completed interrogating him, a senior state police official said on condition of anonymity.

The Punjab Police will move to court and seek his custody to break the criminal nexus being run in the state, the source added.

As per state police records, Anmol is named as an accused in 16 FIRs registered across Punjab between October 2012 and July 2025, including charges of murder, extortion, robbery, attempt to murder, and Arms Act in Punjab.

Anmol Bishnoi has been deported from the United States and was arrested by the National Investigation Agency(NIA) for his alleged key role in the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewal.

Several questions remain unanswered despite a charge sheet being filed in the Sidhu Moosewala case, sources said. Anmol’s interrogation, they believe, will be crucial in filling these gaps and uncovering the full extent of the conspiracy.

He is accused of being a key conspirator in the murder of Sidhu, as he provided logistical support and weapons to the assailants who shot the singer dead at his native village in Mansa on May 29, 2022.