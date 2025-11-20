Rickshaw-puller attempts suicide as his name was not in 2002 electoral rolls in West Bengal

KOLKATA: A 64-year-old rickshaw-puller on Wednesday night attempted suicide, reportedly owing to depression after his name was not in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the 2002 electoral rolls in West Bengal.

The incident occurred near the CCR Bridge at Belghoria Railway station in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night when the rickshaw-puller Ashok Sarder, a resident of Kamarhati Municipality area, jumped onto the railway track and sustained severe injury.

He was rushed to the state-run R G Kar Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Ashok’s family members alleged that he was suffering from depression after he couldn’t find his name on the SIR in 2002, but his mother’s name was there in the voter list.

The spelling of his mother’s name was also wrong in the last electoral roll revision list.

He was desperately looking for documents so that he could include his name during the ongoing SIR process this time, and was psychologically upset, they alleged.