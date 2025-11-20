Rickshaw-puller attempts suicide as his name was not in 2002 electoral rolls in West Bengal

KOLKATA: A 64-year-old rickshaw-puller on Wednesday night attempted suicide, reportedly owing to depression after his name was not in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the 2002 electoral rolls in West Bengal.
The incident occurred near the CCR Bridge at Belghoria Railway station in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night when the rickshaw-puller Ashok Sarder, a resident of Kamarhati Municipality area, jumped onto the railway track and sustained severe injury.
He was rushed to the state-run R G Kar Medical College Hospital in critical condition.
Ashok’s family members alleged that he was suffering from depression after he couldn’t find his name on the SIR in 2002, but his mother’s name was there in the voter list.
The spelling of his mother’s name was also wrong in the last electoral roll revision list.
He was desperately looking for documents so that he could include his name during the ongoing SIR process this time, and was psychologically upset, they alleged.
There have been regular complaints of deaths of voters and booth-level officers (BLO) allegedly triggered by either suicides or severe cardiac arrests and cerebral attacks in Bengal since the announcement of the SIR exercise was made in the state.
A female BLO who was an Anganwadi in Jalpaiguri died by suicide in Jalpaiguri district in the state, allegedly because of relentless work pressure in connection with rigorous SIR duty.
The incident took place hardly 10 days after another BLO in East Burdwan on 9 November died of a cerebral attack allegedly triggered by the tremendous workload due to the ongoing electoral roll revision drive.
With reports of these suicidal and normal deaths and suicide attempts, both ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition BJP got involved in attacks and counterattacks with each other for the past several weeks.
Hours after the BLO’s death on Wednesday, the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying lives are lost due to work pressure and stress generated by the SIR process in the state.
She urged the commission to “immediately halt this unplanned drive before more lives are lost.” The saffron camp alleged that the ruling party has been spreading an atmosphere of panic among common people through regular negative campaigns against the SIR process.
