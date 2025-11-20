Rift widens, Tej Pratap says RJD strength will soon be reduced further

PATNA: The turmoil in RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s family deepened on Wednesday following his estranged son Tej Pratap Yadav’s claim that the party would shrink from 25 assembly seats to just five if what he called the “new RJD culture” continues.

In an emotional post shared on Instagram of his newly floated Janshakti Janata Dal, Tej Pratap accused his younger brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of humiliating him and their sister Rohini Acharya at the behest of some ‘Jai Chands’.

In further trouble for the party leadership, RJD workers held protests outside the state party headquarters against Tejashwi’s close aide Sanjay Yadav and MLC Sunil Singh, holding them responsible for the crushing defeat in the polls. Rohini had vented out her anger against Sanjay and Rameez Alam after the drubbing.

Tej Pratap said first he was expelled from RJD and family and now his sister Rohini, who he described as Devi (goddess), has been removed. “People will not forgive those who attempted to ruin family,” he added.

He also cited the seat tally from 80 (in 2015), to 75 (in 2020) to 25 (in 2025). “See yourself the seat tally how it reduced drastically in the last 10 years alone,” Tej Pratap said, blaming the current leadership for the party’s plight.

Protesters burned an effigy of Sanjay Yadav, accusing “outsiders” of interfering in the party’s functioning. “People who have come from outside cannot be allowed to run the party,” they shouted. They demanded that RJD be led by someone rooted in Bihar.