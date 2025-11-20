SC stays Haryana STF's probe against Delhi lawyer; confirms interim bail in murder case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Haryana Police Special Task Force investigation against a Delhi-based advocate who was arrested in a murder case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Prasanna B Varale and K Vinod Chandran also confirmed the interim bail granted earlier by it on November 12 to lawyer Vikram Singh in the case.

It took note of the submissions of senior advocate Vikas Singh and said that the probe, qua the lawyer, will not proceed.

"I am not asking for discharge today, let the status report be called from the CBI, after that, if the bench thinks it's fit for discharge... The way the prosecution is behaving in this case is atrocious!" the senior lawyer said.

The bench, however, did not stay the entire investigation in the matter and said the plea for handing over the probe to the CBI will be taken up later.

On Wednesday, the senior advocate alleged that the lawyer had been subjected to custodial torture and arrested solely to extract information about his clients.

"He was tied to a pole all night and made to sleep like that. WhatsApp messages were sent despite this court's order restraining such communication. He was given third-degree torture. He was threatened that his hair would be cut, and it was cut immediately at the police station," Vikas Singh said.