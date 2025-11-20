Shinde gets no relief from Amit Shah as BJP pushes ahead with 'expansion' plan

MUMBAI: Despite flagging the internal friction within the Mahayuti during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reportedly did not receive any relief.

Instead, Shinde was reportedly reminded that each party has the right to expand its base, and the BJP will continue to pursue its expansion agenda.

Shah and Shinde reportedly held a 50-minute meeting in Delhi, during which the latter listed several complaints against Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan.

Shinde reportedly expressed concern regarding Chavan's attempts to allegedly poach Shiv Sena leaders on the eve of the local body polls, as well as for what he described as step-motherly treatment within the BJP-led Mahayuti government.

People familiar with the development said Shinde was categorically told that the BJP would not halt its expansion plan.

"If Shinde is concerned or worried about the poaching of his cadre and leaders, then he should control them efficiently rather than blaming another party. Besides, Shinde was also informed that the BJP is a national party, and many people want to join them, so they cannot prevent anyone from joining the BJP. The BJP will continue to pursue its expansion agenda. The internal issues of the government must be resolved at the state level only," one person said, requesting anonymity.