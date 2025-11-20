Shinde gets no relief from Amit Shah as BJP pushes ahead with 'expansion' plan

MUMBAI: Despite flagging the internal friction within the Mahayuti during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reportedly did not receive any relief.
Instead, Shinde was reportedly reminded that each party has the right to expand its base, and the BJP will continue to pursue its expansion agenda.
Shah and Shinde reportedly held a 50-minute meeting in Delhi, during which the latter listed several complaints against Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan.
Shinde reportedly expressed concern regarding Chavan's attempts to allegedly poach Shiv Sena leaders on the eve of the local body polls, as well as for what he described as step-motherly treatment within the BJP-led Mahayuti government.
People familiar with the development said Shinde was categorically told that the BJP would not halt its expansion plan.
"If Shinde is concerned or worried about the poaching of his cadre and leaders, then he should control them efficiently rather than blaming another party. Besides, Shinde was also informed that the BJP is a national party, and many people want to join them, so they cannot prevent anyone from joining the BJP. The BJP will continue to pursue its expansion agenda. The internal issues of the government must be resolved at the state level only," one person said, requesting anonymity.
He further added that the BJP top leadership has made it clear that for the 2029 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the party has a long-term plan to form the government on its own, without depending on allies.
However, Shinde refused to share details of the meeting. He said he had not met Amit Shah to read out complaints against BJP leaders but to congratulate him on the Bihar victory.
Shinde said he is not someone who will "sit and cry," asserting instead that he is a fighter. He blamed the media for speculating about differences between the BJP and the Shiv Sena and blowing them out of proportion.
Taking a dig at Shinde’s predicament, Uddhav Thackeray said Shinde went to meet Shah in Delhi "like a small child who gets beaten by someone and then complains to his father, saying 'Baba yane mala marla' (Father, he has beaten me)."
Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal said Shinde is worried about a split in his party and therefore went to Delhi to meet Shah.
"Shinde broke the Shiv Sena and became the CM of Maharashtra. Now he is being given a taste of his own medicine by the BJP. It is only a matter of time before the Shinde Sena becomes history in Maharashtra," Sapkal said.