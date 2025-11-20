Tejashwi congratulates Nitish Kumar on becoming Bihar CM for tenth time, urges new govt to fulfil its promises

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday congratulated JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the record tenth time, makeing his fifth consecutive time in office.
In a post on X, the RJD chief extended "heartfelt wishes" to Kumar and all the newly-inducted ministers in the NDA government.
"I hope that the new government will live up to the hopes and expectations of responsible people, fulfill its promises and declarations, and bring positive and qualitative changes in the lives of the people of Bihar," he wrote on X.
The swearing in cermony was held at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan, which has hosted the CM's inaugurations in 2005, 2010, 2015.
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath of office in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior BJP and NDA leaders.
Senior BJP leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.
Apart from the trio, other cabinet ministers were also sworn in, prominent among those who took the oath on the occasion were Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, the leader and deputy leader, respectively, of the BJP legislative party, both of whom were deputy CMs in the previous NDA government in the state.