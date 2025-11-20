Tejashwi congratulates Nitish Kumar on becoming Bihar CM for tenth time, urges new govt to fulfil its promises

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday congratulated JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the record tenth time, makeing his fifth consecutive time in office.

In a post on X, the RJD chief extended "heartfelt wishes" to Kumar and all the newly-inducted ministers in the NDA government.

"I hope that the new government will live up to the hopes and expectations of responsible people, fulfill its promises and declarations, and bring positive and qualitative changes in the lives of the people of Bihar," he wrote on X.