Three killed, four injured as speeding car crashes into truck in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district

GUNA: Three persons were killed and four others injured when their speeding car rammed into a truck in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place around 3 am near village Bajranggarh on Guna-Aron road, the official said.

The victims were coming to Guna from Aron to attend a wedding when their car hit a truck moving ahead of it, the official said.

The crash was so severe that three occupants of the car died on the spot, the official said.

Police had to use a gas cutter to pull out those trapped inside, the official said.

"Of the four injured persons, two are in serious condition. They have been referred to Bhopal for treatment," he said.

More details about the accident are awaited.