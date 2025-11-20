Three-way kidney swap links families across India in life-saving chain

NEW DELHI: Fate brought together three families living nearly a thousand kilometres apart, in Bihar, Odisha and Delhi, after each was confronted with the same crisis: a loved one battling end-stage kidney disease and a willing family donor deemed incompatible.

Doctors at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, noticed an unusual compatibility chain while reviewing their medical records.

Each family’s donor matched a patient from one of the other families, enabling a rare three-way paired kidney transplant that ultimately gave all three men a second chance at life.

The procedure required six surgeries to be conducted simultaneously across six operation theatres between 8 am and 3 pm. Doctors said the coordination required for such an exchange was immense, particularly because the recipients had significant health complications. All donors and recipients recovered well and were discharged within a week, the hospital said.

The three recipients, 36-year-old Shadab Ali from Rani Ganj in West Bengal, 52-year-old Joginder Kumar from Hari Nagar in Delhi, and 51-year-old Vinod Kumar from Obra in Bihar, had been surviving on dialysis for months.