UP: 16 students hospitalised following gas leak at Hardoi school lab

LUCKNOW: A sudden gas leak in the science laboratory of a school in Hardoi triggered panic on Thursday morning, leaving 16 children affected, several of whom fainted, while others were left coughing and vomiting. As the smell of gas spread rapidly, students ran out of their classrooms in fear.
According to local sources, teachers and senior students at Lions Public School immediately carried the affected children outside and transported them to RB Hospital using school vehicles. The sudden arrival of a large number of students created chaos at the hospital.
While most of the students were stated to be stable, the condition of some was reported to be serious. Meanwhile, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate ordered an inquiry, and police along with administrative officials launched an investigation into the source of the leakage. Initial findings indicated that the gas had emanated from the school’s science laboratory.
The private school, which has a strength of around 1,000 students, has its science lab located on the second floor of the three-storey building.
According to students, the school opened around 8:30 am, and the gas leak occurred at approximately 10 am. Initially, four Class 12 students fainted, followed by students on the lower floors who also began collapsing.
Panic gripped the campus as children were rushed out of classrooms. The school administration arranged vans to take them to the nearby hospital. Upon receiving information, District Magistrate (DM) Anunay Jha and Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena reached the school.
School Coordinator Apoorva Bhadauria said she was teaching in Class 12 when a student, Abhinav, complained of incessant coughing, saying something was wrong in the classroom. “When I opened the classroom doors, I saw Class 9 students rushing out and assembling on the prayer ground,” she said.
On the other hand, parents, expressing anger, raised serious questions about the school management. They claimed the school was not prompt in evacuating students. Some also alleged that dead bodies are cremated behind the school, which, they believed, contributed to health issues.
According to Hardoi DM Anunay Jha, of the 16 affected students, 15 were stable while one student was referred to King George’s Medical University in the state capital, Lucknow, as she had turned serious. He assured that he would visit the school personally and take all necessary action following the investigation.