UP: 16 students hospitalised following gas leak at Hardoi school lab

LUCKNOW: A sudden gas leak in the science laboratory of a school in Hardoi triggered panic on Thursday morning, leaving 16 children affected, several of whom fainted, while others were left coughing and vomiting. As the smell of gas spread rapidly, students ran out of their classrooms in fear.

According to local sources, teachers and senior students at Lions Public School immediately carried the affected children outside and transported them to RB Hospital using school vehicles. The sudden arrival of a large number of students created chaos at the hospital.

While most of the students were stated to be stable, the condition of some was reported to be serious. Meanwhile, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate ordered an inquiry, and police along with administrative officials launched an investigation into the source of the leakage. Initial findings indicated that the gas had emanated from the school’s science laboratory.

The private school, which has a strength of around 1,000 students, has its science lab located on the second floor of the three-storey building.