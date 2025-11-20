UP: Swami Anand Swaroop booked for false, slanderous remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar

Ballia (UP): A case has been registered against Swami Anand Swaroop for allegedly spreading false information and rumours against Dr BR Ambedkar, at Bhimpura police station here, police said.

According to the police, based on a complaint by a representative of district panchayat member Dhanpati Devi, a case has been registered against Swaroop -- head of Shambhavi Peeth and founder of Kali Sena -- under Section 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the IT Act.

In the FIR, the complainant said Swami Anand Swaroop -- a resident of Kasesar village in Bhimpura police station area -- is making highly objectionable, misleading, and slanderous comments on Dr BR Ambedkar on the social media platform Facebook.

It was also alleged that Swaroop is spreading false propaganda that Ambedkar was not the architect of the Constitution.

"This reflects a despicable intention to incite caste discrimination, hatred, and violence in society.

These remarks insult the dignity of the Indian Constitution and disrupt mutual harmony and brotherhood in society, creating communal tension and caste hatred," the complaint said.

Circle Officer (Rasra) Alok Kumar Gupta said police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.