US approves USD 93 million sale of anti-tank missiles, Excalibur rounds to India

The United States has approved a USD 93 million weapons sale to India, paving the way for New Delhi to receive 100 FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missiles, 25 lightweight command launch units, and 216 M982A1 Excalibur precision-guided artillery rounds. The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has formally notified the US Congress of the proposed transfer.

According to the DSCA, the package also includes lifecycle support, operator training, security inspections, refurbishing services for the launch units, and other related elements necessary to ensure full operational capability. The US agency noted that India would have “no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.” The transaction, valued at roughly USD 93 million, comprises USD 46 million for the Javelin systems and USD 47 million for the Excalibur rounds.

The statement says that this sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defence partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions.

The sale is intended to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership and bolster India’s capability to meet current and future threats. The DSCA emphasised that the transfer would not alter the basic military balance in the region. It said that at present, the US government is not aware of any offset arrangements for the sale; any such agreements will be determined later between India and the manufacturers.