1st Indian-born cheetah gives birth to 5 cubs

BHOPAL: The first Indian-born cheetah, Mukhi, has given birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, which was described as a breakthrough for India’s cheetah reintroduction initiated three years ago.

The 33-month-old Mukhi, who was the lone surviving among the four cubs born to Namibian cheetah Siyaya in March 2023, was abandoned by the mother after birth and she grew up in the care of vets and other staff at KNP. Union environment minister said on X: “This is the first time in recent history that an Indian-born cheetah has reproduced, making it a landmark achievement for Project Cheetah. The mother and cubs are doing well. This is an unprecedented breakthrough for India’s cheetah reintroduction initiative.”

Both Mukhi and her Namibian mother Siyaya became mothers at nearly the same age in the national park located in Sheopur district. The Thursday’s development in the ongoing cheetah re-introduction programme, assumes significance as KNP is now preparing to welcome eight cheetahs from Botswana.