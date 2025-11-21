48 fake domicile certificates cancelled in Uttarakhand'after CM Dhami orders statewide review

DEHRADUN: A statewide review of potentially fraudulent domicile certificates in Uttarakhand has led to the cancellation of 48 bogus documents in Haldwani, following a directive from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to examine all such certificates issued over the past three years.

The action stems from an ongoing investigation into forged documents after an initial gang involved in creating fake paperwork was exposed. The first phase of the inquiry, conducted by the Nainital District Magistrate’s office, focused on certificates issued in the Haldwani tehsil over the past five years. Early scrutiny of nearly 200 documents revealed major inconsistencies.

"During the first phase of verification in the Banbhulpura area, our team found suspicious elements in the supporting documents of 48 domicile certificates," Rahul Shah, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Haldwani, told TNIE. "We have cancelled all 48 immediately."

SDM Shah said the verification process is rigorous, involving cross-checking everything from the phone numbers provided to the authenticity of the supporting paperwork.

The ongoing drive accelerated after a high-profile complaint surfaced during a recent public grievance hearing (Janta Darbar) conducted by Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat.