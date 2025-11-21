Chhattisgarh makes biometric attendance mandatory across all departments in secretariat from December 1

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has mandated the Aadhaar-enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) for all departments in the state secretariat to boost transparency, punctuality and administrative efficiency. The system will be implemented from December 1, a senior official in the CM secretariat said.

Secretaries of all departments were given a live demonstration of the new system, including facial authentication–based attendance and wall-mounted Aadhaar-enabled biometric devices. The testing of the real-time monitoring attendance system has begun.

Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel has instructed that AEBAS be extended to all Directorates with effect from 01 January 2026, underscoring the administration’s stance that punctuality is non-negotiable. All officers have been advised to ensure strict adherence.

“I expect every officer and employee to ensure strict punctuality and full compliance as we move towards a modern, accountable, and technology-driven governance framework”, said Vishnu Deo Sai, chief minister.

Under the new protocol, employees will be required to mark attendance twice daily, “IN” upon entering and “OUT” upon leaving. A detailed demonstration of the facial authentication–based attendance system and the wall-mounted Aadhaar-enabled biometric devices continues for the better understanding of the employees.

All employees can register their IN/OUT attendance on their smartphones using Aadhaar-enabled facial verification. This mobile-based system is designed to offer convenience while maintaining biometric integrity.

Wall-mounted, thumb-based biometric devices have been installed at all major entry points of the Secretariat buildings, enabling seamless attendance marking for those opting not to use the mobile application.

Employees may choose either of the above methods as per their convenience, and both systems will run concurrently.

Ahead of the rollout, all employees have been instructed to ensure that their Aadhaar and service details are accurately updated in the attendance portal.

Officials cautioned that any lapse, negligence, or non-compliance with the new attendance requirements will be viewed seriously.