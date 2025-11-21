Delhi police arrest Congress worker over 'misleading' social media post on 'vote-theft'

BHOPAL: A Congress worker, Manjeet Ghoshi, was arrested by Delhi Police from his village in Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning after he posted an old video of a protest in Rajasthan claiming that it was from a vote-chori protest in Bihar.

According to informed sources in the Narsinghpur district police, a Delhi police team and a team from Rajasthan Police had come in connection with a tweet made by Ghoshi.

Ghoshi had posted on the X, a video of a torch light procession which was actually taken out in September in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district, demanding justice for the victims of a school tragedy.

Posting the video three days after the Bihar assembly polls result, Ghoshi had falsely claimed that the visuals pertained to a procession by people, after the BJP came to power through ‘vote chori’ (vote theft) in Bihar, informed sources said.

While the Narsinghpur district’s additional SP Sandeep Bhuria, confirmed the arrest by Delhi Police team, he was unable to divulge much about the case.

The Congress worker’s brother Laxmikant said that Manjeet was taken in custody at around 7 am in connection with his recent post on X.

“My brother is associated with the Congress and he has been taken in custody by the Delhi police team in connection with a recent tweet (post on X),” Manjeet’s elder brother Laxmikant told journalists.

Angered over the arrest, the Congress workers led by the Narsinghpur district Congress president and former MLA Sunita Patel demonstrated outside the Narsinghpur district police superintendent’s office for two hours.

“Our worker Manjeet Ghoshi’s arrest in Narsinghpur district, based on a tweet, is against democratic rights. In protest against this dictatorship, the District Congress staged a sit-in protest outside the Superintendent of Police's office,” the state Congress said in its official statement.