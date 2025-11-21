Don Jr visits Agra, to attend star-studded wedding in Udaipur

LUCKNOW / JAIPUR: Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, on Thursday visited the Taj Mahal in Agra.
A group of 126 special guests from nearly 40 countries accompanied him during the tour of the 17th-century marvel.
In view of the high-profile visit, the authorities had tightened security and spruced up the arrangements. According to sources, around 200 police personnel were deployed across key locations in the city and the security detail included officers of ACP and ADC rank.
This is Trump Jr’s second visit to India. In February 2018, he had toured New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata.
From Agra, Trump Jr will travel to Udaipur in Rajasthan to attend a high-profile wedding. Sources said he will reach Udaipur on Friday evening and will stay there till Monday.
Sources said Trump Jr will be staying at The Leela Palace. The multi-day celebrations, from November 21 to 24, are for the wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of US-based billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, and Vamsi Gadiraju. The main ceremony is on November 23 at the iconic Jag Mandir Palace, set on an island in Lake Pichola.
The guest list includes Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber, who are expected to perform at the event. Internationally acclaimed South African DJ and song writer Black Coffee is also set to perform at the gala wedding.
From Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vaani Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Karan Johar are expected.
Event management firm Wizcraft, known for organising the IIFA Awards in Jaipur earlier this year, is overseeing the wedding arrangements.