Don Jr visits Agra, to attend star-studded wedding in Udaipur

LUCKNOW / JAIPUR: Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, on Thursday visited the Taj Mahal in Agra.

A group of 126 special guests from nearly 40 countries accompanied him during the tour of the 17th-century marvel.

In view of the high-profile visit, the authorities had tightened security and spruced up the arrangements. According to sources, around 200 police personnel were deployed across key locations in the city and the security detail included officers of ACP and ADC rank.

This is Trump Jr’s second visit to India. In February 2018, he had toured New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata.

From Agra, Trump Jr will travel to Udaipur in Rajasthan to attend a high-profile wedding. Sources said he will reach Udaipur on Friday evening and will stay there till Monday.