ED raids over 40 locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal against coal mafia

RANCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Friday carried out searches at more than 40 locations across Jharkhand and West Bengal in connection with a money laundering probe involving the coal mafia network.

The ED carried out extensive raids at 18 locations in Jharkhand's Dhanbad early on Friday morning in connection with a money laundering case linked to a coal scam.

The ED team simultaneously raided the premises of Dev Prabha Company, which handles outsourcing work for BCCL, along with the homes of its owner, LB Singh, and his brother, Kumbh Nath Singh.

Raids are still underway, and the agency is yet to issue an official statement in this regard.

According to information, the ED’s investigation is focused on black coal trade, irregular contracts, and illegal financial transactions.

ED sources said a total of 18 locations are being searched for irregularities and discrepancies in various BCCL tenders.

These locations also include the residences and offices of several other coal businessmen, including Anil Goyal and Sanjay Khemka, operating in Dhanbad.