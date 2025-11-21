ED raids over 40 locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal against coal mafia

RANCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Friday carried out searches at more than 40 locations across Jharkhand and West Bengal in connection with a money laundering probe involving the coal mafia network.
The ED carried out extensive raids at 18 locations in Jharkhand's Dhanbad early on Friday morning in connection with a money laundering case linked to a coal scam.
The ED team simultaneously raided the premises of Dev Prabha Company, which handles outsourcing work for BCCL, along with the homes of its owner, LB Singh, and his brother, Kumbh Nath Singh.
Raids are still underway, and the agency is yet to issue an official statement in this regard.
According to information, the ED’s investigation is focused on black coal trade, irregular contracts, and illegal financial transactions.
ED sources said a total of 18 locations are being searched for irregularities and discrepancies in various BCCL tenders.
These locations also include the residences and offices of several other coal businessmen, including Anil Goyal and Sanjay Khemka, operating in Dhanbad.
Raids are also being conducted at the locations of coal traders, Binod Mahato and Sunny Keshari.
The ED team is examining documents and records related to financial transactions.
Meanwhile, the ED is said to have seized numerous documents, digital records and papers related to financial transactions.
When the ED team reached LB Singh’s residence at around 6 in the morning, he reportedly set his pet dogs on them, preventing the officers from entering the premises for more than an hour. He opened the gate only after two hours of repeated requests, after which the ED officials entered and began the search.
During this delay, ED sources say Singh may have tried to destroy documents and evidence related to his business activities.
Singh’s residence was also raided by the CBI around ten years ago in connection with the BCCL tender scam, during which he was accused of firing at a CBI team.
Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the ED’s Kolkata unit is conducting searches at 24 premises across Durgapur, Purulia, Howrah and Kolkata.