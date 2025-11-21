Governor Shukla questions state’s stance as Himachal faces row over timely panchayat polls

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today took a dig at the Congress-led state government over the ongoing face-off between the government and the State Election Commission (SEC) regarding the timely conduct of the panchayat elections. He asked the government to decide “if the minister is bigger or the bureaucrat”.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Audit Week launch in Shimla, the Governor said that holding panchayat elections is a constitutional arrangement and everyone must follow the Constitution.

Asking the government to decide “if the minister is bigger or the bureaucrat”, Shukla said, “The ministers are saying elections would be held on time, while the bureaucrats working under them, including seven deputy commissioners, have reported that they are unable to prepare for the elections in the present circumstances. Both cannot be true at the same time.”

“There would be an atmosphere of instability in the state if the Vidhan Sabha elections are not held on time, and as far as the panchayat elections are concerned, both the State Election Commission and the government should sit and resolve the issue to hold the elections, as postponing the polls would not be conducive to democracy,” he added.