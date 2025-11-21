In first public address after resignation, Dhankhar praises RSS, makes cryptic reference to his past

BHOPAL: In his first public address since his surprise resignation as the country’s vice-president in July 2025, Jagdeep Dhankhar heaped praises on the RSS and made a cryptic reference to his recent past.

Addressing a gathering at an RSS event in Bhopal on Friday evening, the former vice president said, "I cannot skip my duty for catching the flight and friends. My recent past is proof of it."

He made the remark when a man approached him during the event and reminded him about the timing of his return flight to Delhi.

Dhankhar was the chief speaker at the launch of senior RSS leader Dr Manmohan Vaidya’s book Hum Aur Yeh Vishwa.

Praising the RSS, Dhankar said, “We live in an age where perception dictates everything, no matter how much you deny it. We are in the era of information warfare; god forbid anyone gets caught in the trap of narrative. Once one gets caught in this chakravyuh (trap), it's very difficult to get out. I’m not citing my own example.”

While criticising “RSS bashers” and praising the Sangh, Dhankhar claimed, “It (RSS) works for humanity and the world’s welfare. This book is an eye-opener and dismantles the long propaganda and continuously propagated myths portraying the RSS as ultra-right and anti-minority. They have even gone to the extent of linking it to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The untenability of all this now stands fully exposed, but they are still sticking to it.”