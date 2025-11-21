India to extend airspace restrictions for Pakistan aircraft till December 24

NEW DELHI: The Indian government plans to extend the airspace closure for Pakistan by one more month, said Civil Aviation Ministry sources. The reciprocal gesture is in light of Pakistan issuing a fresh NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) on Thursday extending the closure of its airspace for Indian aircraft by one more month.

This will mark the eight consecutive month that the two countries will be closing their airspace for each other.

NOTAM is a crucial notice issued to pilots by regulating authorities.

The Pakistan Aviation Authority has announced the extension of its closure until December 24 (5.29 am). The present ban period is on until the morning of November 24.

A source said, “We have taken the decision to continue with the closure of our airspace for Pakistan. The official order will be issued in a day or two. Pakistan has already taken the decision. Of course, we will also be reciprocating in a similar fashion.”

The NOTAM would state that Indian airspace is not available for aircraft registered in Pakistan or that operated, owned, or leased by Pakistani airlines or operators, including military aircraft.

Pakistan had closed its airspace to India by one month on April 24, two days after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India responded in kind. Since then, both countries have extended the closure through monthly NOTAMs.

Airlines in both countries are reeling under severe losses due to the mutual ban which forces them to take a circuitous route shooting up their fuel charges. Air India has requested the Indian government to urge China to permit it to use a portion of its sensitive airspace in order to reduce its losses to some extent.