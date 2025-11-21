J&K police raid hospitals, prisons, and chemical stores in crackdown on Delhi blast-linked terror networks

SRINAGAR: Police and security agencies have expanded their crackdown on the interstate “white-collar terror module” linked to the Delhi blast by launching extensive search operations across hospitals, fertiliser and hardware stores, and multiple prisons in J&K to dismantle emerging militant modules and prevent radicalisation.

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of J&K Police has carried out raids and searches at several major prisons, including Central Jail Srinagar, District Jail Kupwara, Kot Bhalwal Jail Jammu and Poonch jails housing Kashmiri and Pakistani militants, in the last few days.

“During the raids, the CIK sleuths thoroughly searched inmate barracks and scrutinised detainees to detect any illegal material or suspicious activity inside the jails,” sources said.