MP faux pas: 3 dead teachers get 3 days to explain zero attendance

BHOPAL: Three government school teachers in Madhya Pradesh were recently sent show-cause notices for missing e-attendance. They’ll never respond—because the teachers are dead.

This unusual set of notices was reported in the Mauganj district, Madhya Pradesh. The families of Devta Deen Kol, who passed away in April 2023; Ramgarib Dipankar, who died on February 13, 2025; and Chotelal Saket, who passed in May 2025, were surprised to receive official reminders demanding that the deceased justify their ‘zero attendance’ for October 2025.

The officer signing the notices appeared to be highly committed to procedural compliance: the notices included a warning that unsatisfactory replies could result in salary deductions. The teachers were allotted three days to respond.

This was part of a wider effort by the school education department to tighten monitoring under its newly introduced e-attendance system. More than 1,500 teachers in Rewa and Mauganj districts reportedly received notices for failing to mark their attendance on the mobile app. But the inclusion of teachers who had been dead for months—and in one case, years—quickly exposed a deeper problem in the system.