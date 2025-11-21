NCW to hold national consultation on condition of women prisoners on November 22

NEW DELHI: Women prisoners, constituting 4.3% of the total prison population, face systemic barriers including overcrowded facilities and inadequate health services. Concerned with their condition, the National Commission for Women (NCW) plans to hold a national consultation on laws governing women in Indian jails.
The national consultation will be held on Saturday in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to identify urgent reforms needed to strengthen the rights, welfare, and dignity of women inmates across India.
At the national consultation ‘Laws Relating to Women in Prison’ experts, prison administrators, and policymakers will deliberate on critical reforms. The recommendations from the consultation will contribute to NCW’s final report to the government of India.
The flagship initiative is led by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar.
“Women constitute 4.3% of the prison population, yet in many states they continue to face significant systemic barriers, including overcrowded facilities, inadequate medical and mental-health services, lack of gender-sensitive infrastructure, poor hygiene, and heightened safety vulnerabilities,” according to a statement by NCW.
To ensure inclusivity and representation, NCW conducted eight regional consultations in Noida, Panaji, Aizawl, Patna, Bhopal, Patiala, Hyderabad, and Dehradun.
These consultations generated over 300 expert recommendations, of which 205 key proposals will now be taken up at the national consultation.
Deliberations will focus on key legislations including the Model Prison Act 2023, Prison Act 1894, Model Prison Manual 2016, Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019, and the Repatriation of Prisoners Act 2003.
Core themes include gender-sensitive correctional systems, improved medical and mental-health support, rights of incarcerated mothers and their children, safe accommodation for transgender inmates, and humane treatment of foreign national prisoners.
The NCW Chairperson will also lead several important initiatives aimed at strengthening women’s safety and empowerment at the grassroots.
She will meet Lieutenant Governor, Admiral Shri Devendra Kumar Joshi (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan to discuss ongoing initiatives and the future roadmap for strengthening women’s welfare across the union territory.
She will also hold a review meeting with the DGP, Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, and other police officials to assess existing safety mechanisms, enhance policing responses, and strengthen institutional coordination for women’s safety.
A gender sensitization workshop for police personnel is also in the cards. The idea is to enhance police awareness, sensitivity, and responsiveness in handling cases related to women.
Rahatkar will also hold a high-level meeting with the Chief Secretary and senior officers and will review women-centric schemes.
Also, a review of facilities and rehabilitation support at the historic Cellular Jail is also on the agenda.