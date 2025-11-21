NCW to hold national consultation on condition of women prisoners on November 22

NEW DELHI: Women prisoners, constituting 4.3% of the total prison population, face systemic barriers including overcrowded facilities and inadequate health services. Concerned with their condition, the National Commission for Women (NCW) plans to hold a national consultation on laws governing women in Indian jails.

The national consultation will be held on Saturday in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to identify urgent reforms needed to strengthen the rights, welfare, and dignity of women inmates across India.

At the national consultation ‘Laws Relating to Women in Prison’ experts, prison administrators, and policymakers will deliberate on critical reforms. The recommendations from the consultation will contribute to NCW’s final report to the government of India.

The flagship initiative is led by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar.

“Women constitute 4.3% of the prison population, yet in many states they continue to face significant systemic barriers, including overcrowded facilities, inadequate medical and mental-health services, lack of gender-sensitive infrastructure, poor hygiene, and heightened safety vulnerabilities,” according to a statement by NCW.

To ensure inclusivity and representation, NCW conducted eight regional consultations in Noida, Panaji, Aizawl, Patna, Bhopal, Patiala, Hyderabad, and Dehradun.

These consultations generated over 300 expert recommendations, of which 205 key proposals will now be taken up at the national consultation.