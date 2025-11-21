No tribal person selected in MP Civil Judge 2022 exam, Congress accuses BJP of 'orchestrating' tribal crisis

The Congress accused the BJP of 'systematically' planning to terminate reservations and orchestrating a tribal crisis, following the demand for a high-level probe as to why 'no' tribal person was selected in the Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge Exam 2022 despite the prevailing quota.

The party also strongly demanded the withdrawal of the 2022 Civil Judge exam.

Chairman of Adivasi Congress, Vikrant Bhuria, said, "In this exam, 121 seats were reserved for tribals, but not even one was selected. As per the existing rules, seats that remain vacant for several years are moved into the open category. In other words, this is a systematic way to end the reservation."

He also asserted that there are over 2 crore tribals in Madhya Pradesh, yet the result of the Civil Judge Exam 2022 reflects that the BJP and its system couldn't find even a single tribal capable of holding the post.