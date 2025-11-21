Only 187 of 1,700 trans gender electors voted in Bihar Assembly polls, Election Commission data shows

However, Index cards published on ECINet on 17 November 2025 highlight the highest ever participation by female voters with a polling percentage of 71.78 per cent in Bihar since 1951.

It also stated that zero appeals were made against the wrongful inclusion or exclusion of any elector after Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar in any of the 38 districts from any of the electors or any of the 12 recognised political parties. It also highlighted that zero repolls took place in the Bihar Assembly Elections, 2025.

Meanwhile, a paper in 2024 by Sayantika Sen and Vani Narula titled Transgender Inclusivity in Democracy: The Power of Transgender Advocacy, Civic Engagement and Political Participation in India states, "despite efforts towards inclusivity, transgender individuals persistently encounter political marginalisation, exacerbated by heteronormative legal perspectives."

It also highlighted that despite constitutional mandates advocating for equality, empirical evidence underscores a notable dearth of transgender representation in local self-government, resulting in diminished electoral participation.

There were 2,616 candidates in fray and 243 won, while 2,107 lost their deposit.