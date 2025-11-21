Snake venom worth Rs 80 crore seized in Jharkhand; three smugglers arrested

RANCHI: A joint team of the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau has seized snake venom worth approximately ₹80 crore in the international market.

According to PTR officials, they recovered a total of 1.2 kg of snake venom, collected locally and prepared for smuggling abroad. The team also recovered 2.5 kg of pangolin scales during the operation.

PTR officials stated that the operation was conducted on the basis of a tip-off received about the illegal trade of snake venom in the Palamu region. Three alleged smugglers, including a father and son, have been arrested in the case.

“Operation against the entire network is still on and the poison, which was collected locally, has also been recovered. We will send the recovered material to the laboratory for testing,” said PTR Deputy Director Prajeshkant Jena. He, however, refused to divulge further details, citing that raids are still ongoing.

The seized venom is valued at approximately ₹80 crore in the international market, while the pangolin scales are valued at around ₹20 lakh.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohammad Siraj (60), a resident of Dev in Bihar’s Aurangabad district; his son Mohammad Miraj (36); and Raju Kumar Shaundik (50), a resident of Kauwakhoh under Hariharganj police station in Palamu. Raju runs a shop in the Hariharganj market and also sells herbs for a living.