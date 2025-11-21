Nation

Strong tremors shake West Bengal, NE as 5.7-magnitude earthquake hits Bangladesh

Several people in West Bengal and the northeast, including Kolkata and Assam's Guwahati, were seen coming out on the streets as a precautionary measure.
Tremors were felt across parts of south Bengal, including Kolkata on Friday morning.Photo | ANI
Tremors were felt across West Bengal, including Kolkata and parts of North East on Friday morning after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Bangladesh’s Narsingdi district, the IMD reported.

The quake occurred at 10:08 am, with its epicentre located about 13 km south-southwest of Narsingdi at a depth of 10 km.

Several people in West Bengal and the northeast, including Kolkata and Assam's Guwahati, were seen coming out on the streets as a precautionary measure. No immediate reports of damage or injuries have been received.

Futher details are awaited.

