Trump Jr offers prayers at Ganesha temple, performs Dandiya during Gujarat visit

Donald Trump Jr., on a private visit to India with his girlfriend, spent Thursday touring Vantara wildlife rescue and conservation center located in Jamnagar, offering prayers at a Lord Ganesha temple there, and attending a private dandiya night hosted by Anant Ambani.

The couple, according to reports, visited Gujarat as a guest of the Ambani family.

Videos of Trump Jr quickly went viral showing him enthusiastically joining Gujarati dance and praying at the Ganpati Temple in the Vantara complex. A separate clip also showed him performing dandiya with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

On his second trip to India, Trump Jr., was welcomed in Jamnagar by Anant Ambani after touring the Taj Mahal on November 20.

According to a report, Trump Jr.’s visit coincides with the wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, with Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur. The three-day festivities begin on November 21 and will wrap up with the wedding ceremony on November 23.