Vedic ritual for Ram temple flag hoisting ceremony to commence on Friday

LUCKNOW: The Vedic rituals for the Dharm Dhwajaarohan (flag-hoisting) ceremony at the Ayodhya Temple will commence on Friday. The main ceremony will take place in Abhijit Muhurat between 11.58 am and 1 pm. The temple flag will be raised on the main 161-ft high spire of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next Tuesday, on November 25.

As per sources in the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, PM Narendra Modi will hoist the flag by pressing a button in the presence of dignitaries invited from across the country.

According to Nripendra Mishra, Chairman, Temple Construction Committee, the public will not be able to visit Ram Lalla on November 25. “This decision has been taken keeping in mind the VIP movement,” he said.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the temple trust, said that the flag would be saffron in colour, carrying the Sun symbol, with ‘Om’ inscribed at its centre and an image of the Kovidar tree. The temple’s main spire stands 161 feet high, and a 30-foot flagpole has been installed atop it. The temple flag will be hoisted at 191 feet.