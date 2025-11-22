‘AI can’t replace books’: CM Dhami stresses need to preserve local culture and languages

DEHRADUN: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday unveiled Uttarakhand Rajya Ka Naveen Rajnitik Itihaas (The New Political History of Uttarakhand State), a comprehensive book authored by senior journalist and acclaimed writer Jai Singh Rawat. The volume meticulously documents the political, administrative and developmental journey of the state since its formation.
“No matter how advanced AI becomes, there is no scope for it to replace books,” Chief Minister Dhami said, emphasising the enduring value of literature while praising the effort to capture the state’s history in print.
The Chief Minister noted that although extensive literature exists on Uttarakhand’s history and culture, synthesising two and a half decades of post-formation events based on facts, documents and analysis was a monumental task.
Divided into five parts, the book is expected to be particularly useful for researchers, students and those preparing for administrative services. CM Dhami commended Rawat for presenting an authentic account of the state’s initial phase of political instability using rare documents and press clippings.
Highlighting the seriousness of the task, Dhami said, “Writing history is a serious responsibility requiring facts, vision and honesty. Jai Singh Rawat has preserved this era with journalistic integrity and fearlessness.”
Appealing for a cultural shift, he added, “At any function, please give a book, not a bouquet,” suggesting the practice would encourage greater interest in literature and inspire writers.
Addressing the rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Chief Minister stressed the collective responsibility to safeguard regional languages such as Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari.
“Language, culture and customs are not just means of expression; they are the foundation of our identity and heritage,” he asserted, urging students to promote literature and content in local languages.
Dhami confirmed that the government is actively introducing initiatives to encourage and honour young content creators producing material in local languages, including writing, song collections, research and digital content.
Concluding his remarks, he reiterated the irreplaceable value of books: “No matter how advanced AI becomes, there is no scope for it to replace books. Books are not just a source of knowledge; they are a deep process of thinking, understanding and learning.” He added that the government is prioritising the digitisation of local dialects to ensure these cultural treasures remain accessible to future generations.