‘AI can’t replace books’: CM Dhami stresses need to preserve local culture and languages

DEHRADUN: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday unveiled Uttarakhand Rajya Ka Naveen Rajnitik Itihaas (The New Political History of Uttarakhand State), a comprehensive book authored by senior journalist and acclaimed writer Jai Singh Rawat. The volume meticulously documents the political, administrative and developmental journey of the state since its formation.

“No matter how advanced AI becomes, there is no scope for it to replace books,” Chief Minister Dhami said, emphasising the enduring value of literature while praising the effort to capture the state’s history in print.

The Chief Minister noted that although extensive literature exists on Uttarakhand’s history and culture, synthesising two and a half decades of post-formation events based on facts, documents and analysis was a monumental task.