AIMIM ready to support NDA govt in Bihar if Seemanchal treated justly, says Owaisi

PATNA: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that his party is ready to support the JD(U)-led NDA government in Bihar, provided that Seemanchal region is treated justly.
Addressing a public meeting under Amour assembly constituency in Bihar’s Purnea district, Owaisi said that justice had not been done with Seemanchal region by previous governments.
Accusing Nitish of focusing only on development of Patna and Rajgir (Nalanda), Owaisi said that the rest part of Bihar remained neglected during the NDA rule.
“Development should not be confined to Patna and Rajgir,” he asserted.
AIMIM won five seats in Muslim dominated Seemanchal region comprising Purnea, Kishanganj, Araria and Katihar in the recently concluded assembly elections. He said the region continued to suffer from river erosion, migration and corruption. "The government must pay attention to these problems," the AIMIM chief said.
Referring to AIMIM’s plan for its newly elected MLAs, Owaisi said that he would monitor his party’s MLAs and announced an accountability-driven plan.
“Our MLAs will sit in party offices in their respective constituencies twice a week to listen to people’s grievances,” he said.
To make it foolproof, the party chief said that the MLAs would have to send photographs of their interactions with people with their location via WhatsApp. “It would show exactly where they are,” he told the public. The new exercise is said to start within six months.
Owaisi reiterated his resolve to visit the region once in every six months to remain in touch with people of the region.
The 24 assembly constituencies in Seemanchal region has largely gone with NDA, with alliance winning 14 seats, AIMIM managed to retain five seats, it had won in 2020 assembly elections.