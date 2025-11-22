Amid bear terror in Uttarakhand hills, CM orders free treatment for injured, doubling of compensation

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s mountainous regions are currently gripped by a terrifying surge in bear attacks, escalating concerns for both the forest department and the state government. In recent months, the number of recorded attacks has risen sharply, prompting immediate action from the highest levels of administration.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held an urgent meeting with the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of Forests on Saturday. Directing swift measures, the CM declared, "Providing timely and quality medical care to every individual injured in a wildlife attack is the state government's highest priority." He instructed officials that treatment must not be delayed and necessary resources must be made available immediately, with the government bearing the entire cost of treatment for those injured by bears or other wildlife.

The government has already doubled the compensation for families of those killed in wildlife attacks, raising it from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. However, the statistics remain grim: over the last five years, bears have claimed 16 lives and injured 438 people in Uttarakhand.

Locals in the affected hills are expressing growing frustration, particularly as attacks are now being reported in areas previously considered safe. Forest officials attribute the increased aggression to food scarcity, noting that a lack of adequate sustenance, including shortages in certain crops, is driving bears into human settlements.