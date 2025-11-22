Amid bear terror in Uttarakhand hills, CM orders free treatment for injured, doubling of compensation

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s mountainous regions are currently gripped by a terrifying surge in bear attacks, escalating concerns for both the forest department and the state government. In recent months, the number of recorded attacks has risen sharply, prompting immediate action from the highest levels of administration.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held an urgent meeting with the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of Forests on Saturday. Directing swift measures, the CM declared, "Providing timely and quality medical care to every individual injured in a wildlife attack is the state government's highest priority." He instructed officials that treatment must not be delayed and necessary resources must be made available immediately, with the government bearing the entire cost of treatment for those injured by bears or other wildlife.
The government has already doubled the compensation for families of those killed in wildlife attacks, raising it from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. However, the statistics remain grim: over the last five years, bears have claimed 16 lives and injured 438 people in Uttarakhand.
Locals in the affected hills are expressing growing frustration, particularly as attacks are now being reported in areas previously considered safe. Forest officials attribute the increased aggression to food scarcity, noting that a lack of adequate sustenance, including shortages in certain crops, is driving bears into human settlements.
A recent alarming incident occurred in Harshil, Uttarkashi, where a Nepali national working in apple orchards was severely mauled. Hari Bahadur sustained deep wounds to his face and body before being rescued and rushed for treatment.
Forest Range Officer Yashwant Chauhan confirmed the severity of the attack, stating the injured man was referred to the District Hospital Uttarkashi for specialized care.
The fear is palpable. In areas like Bhatwadi, residents are hesitant to venture into forests for essential resources like fodder. Disaster Management Officer Shardul Gosai confirmed nine incidents in the district recently, resulting in two fatalities and seven injuries. Locals suggest this level of bear aggression is unprecedented in the last decade. The administration is now focused on enhancing safety protocols and public awareness campaigns amidst the escalating human-wildlife conflict.