Bill on civil nuclear sector among 10 proposed legislations planned for introduction in Parliament's winter session

The National Highways (Amendment) Bill, which aims to ensure faster and transparent land acquisition for national highways, is also listed for introduction.

Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks minor changes in the Companies Act, 2013, and the LLP Act, 2008, to ensure ease of doing business, is listed as well.

Securities Markets Code Bill (SMC), 2025, which proposes to consolidate provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992, Depositories Act, 1996, and Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, into a rationalised single Securities Markets Code, is on the top agenda.

Changes to the Arbitration and Conciliation Act are also planned ahead of the session. Two Bills from the previous session are also listed for consideration and passing. The first supplementary Budget for the year is also on the agenda.

The session will conclude on December 19 with 15 sittings.