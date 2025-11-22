BJP steps up process to elect new national president by January 2026

NEW DELHI: Following the BJP’s sweeping victory in Bihar, which made it the single largest party, preparations have begun for forming the electoral colleges that will choose the party’s next national president across all states. With organisational elections completed in 29 states and only major states such as Uttar Pradesh still in progress, the process of electing the new national president has entered a decisive phase. A new party chief is expected to be selected by January 2026.

A senior party source indicated that the pace of the process will increase after 14 January, when Kharmas, considered an inauspicious period in the Hindu calendar, comes to an end, giving way to an auspicious phase. “All preparations and processes are progressing symmetrically across regions alongside organisational elections in the states, and the new national president is expected to be elected by January 2026,” a top BJP functionary said, adding that electoral colleges for the polls are being finalised. While organisational elections in 29 state units have been completed, formalities in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are still under way.