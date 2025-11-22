BJP steps up process to elect new national president by January 2026

NEW DELHI: Following the BJP’s sweeping victory in Bihar, which made it the single largest party, preparations have begun for forming the electoral colleges that will choose the party’s next national president across all states. With organisational elections completed in 29 states and only major states such as Uttar Pradesh still in progress, the process of electing the new national president has entered a decisive phase. A new party chief is expected to be selected by January 2026.
A senior party source indicated that the pace of the process will increase after 14 January, when Kharmas, considered an inauspicious period in the Hindu calendar, comes to an end, giving way to an auspicious phase. “All preparations and processes are progressing symmetrically across regions alongside organisational elections in the states, and the new national president is expected to be elected by January 2026,” a top BJP functionary said, adding that electoral colleges for the polls are being finalised. While organisational elections in 29 state units have been completed, formalities in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are still under way.
Meanwhile, three names are circulating within saffron circles as potential contenders to succeed incumbent national president J. P. Nadda, who is currently serving on an extension. “Keshav Prasad Maurya, Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupender Yadav, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are among the prominent names being discussed,” a senior functionary said on Friday. Of these, Maurya, considered close to both the RSS and Amit Shah, and Pradhan, who served as election in-charge during the Bihar campaign, have emerged as the most prominent frontrunners.
Maurya has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the party’s ideological mentor, long before joining the BJP. He is regarded as a “prolific politician” with deep experience in shaping the party’s electoral strategies in Uttar Pradesh and beyond, often delivering favourable results.
Similarly, Dharmendra Pradhan, a Union minister in the current Modi cabinet, has established himself as a highly effective BJP leader, contributing significantly to several of the party’s electoral victories in recent years, including in Bihar. “If Shah crafted the strategy, Pradhan ensured its successful implementation on the ground. Both Pradhan and Shivraj Singh Chouhan could emerge as strong contenders for the post,” a senior source observed.